ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARX. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.00.

Shares of ARC Resources (ARX) opened at 15.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.88 per share, with a total value of C$79,400.00. Also, Director John Patrick Dielwart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.86, for a total value of C$267,900.00. Insiders have acquired 11,565 shares of company stock valued at $185,783 in the last three months.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd is a crude oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada with an emphasis on the development of properties with hydrocarbons in place, commonly referred to as resource plays. Its properties, North Pembina Cardium Unit No.

