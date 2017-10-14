Apricus Biosciences (APRI) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

Headlines about Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apricus Biosciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9479144676799 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APRI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Apricus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apricus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Apricus Biosciences (APRI) traded down 3.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 155,664 shares. Apricus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apricus Biosciences will post ($0.81) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apricus Biosciences Company Profile

Apricus Biosciences, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which develops pharmaceutical products. The Company primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of products and product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The Company’s drug delivery technology is a permeation enhancer called NexACT.

