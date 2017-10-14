Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,489 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,002,210.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded up 1.18% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,208,344 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $54.13.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 22.08%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Vetr upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

