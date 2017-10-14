Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Shares Sold by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 57.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. alerts:

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) opened at 63.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.95. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $681.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Shares Sold by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/applied-industrial-technologies-inc-ait-shares-sold-by-virtu-kcg-holdings-llc.html.

In other news, VP Mark O. Eisele sold 6,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $336,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 153,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,457.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark O. Eisele sold 8,926 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $486,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,131.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $4,070,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.