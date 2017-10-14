Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Hefty Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Apple by 27.6% during the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 0.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,394,188 shares. The company has a market cap of $810.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $164.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. Apple had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $45.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.73.

In related news, SVP Johny Srouji sold 10,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $1,698,071.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,367,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $5,515,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,098,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 541,177 shares of company stock worth $85,864,804. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

