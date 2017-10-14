Apple Inc. (AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their buy rating on shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $196.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS AG restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 156.99 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $104.08 and a 52-week high of $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 268,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $43,148,912.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 63,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $9,775,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 541,177 shares of company stock valued at $85,864,804. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hefty Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

