Aphria Inc (APH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Aphria Inc (TSE:APH) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a C$8.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$7.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “speculative” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Aphria (TSE APH) opened at 7.78 on Thursday. Aphria has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 778.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces, supplies, and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It also provides support services in the form of medical consultations, group therapies, and rehabilitation to veteran and first responders.

