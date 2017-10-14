Apache Corporation to Post FY2017 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (APA)

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Apache Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Apache Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apache Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apache Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Apache Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Apache Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Apache Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) opened at 41.60 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $15.85 billion. Apache Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.14 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Apache Corporation in the first quarter worth $100,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache Corporation in the second quarter worth $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache Corporation by 7.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Apache Corporation in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache Corporation in the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George D. Lawrence acquired 900 shares of Apache Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $38,241.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,528.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of Apache Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Apache Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,997.50%.

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s production segments include: the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

