Aon PLC’s (AON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $162.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AON. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aon PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Aon PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Aon PLC in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on shares of Aon PLC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Aon PLC from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Get Aon PLC alerts:

Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE AON) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.38. 694,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.97 and a 200 day moving average of $133.62. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $107.19 and a 52-week high of $150.12.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Aon PLC had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post $6.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aon PLC’s (AON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/aon-plcs-aon-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Aon PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. O’connor sold 10,000 shares of Aon PLC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,805 shares in the company, valued at $17,951,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,812,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,149,000 after purchasing an additional 415,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,663,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,762 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,700,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,690 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,131,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,188,000 after purchasing an additional 122,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC by 1,108.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Aon PLC Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Aon PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aon PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.