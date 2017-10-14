Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Price Target Increased to $211.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Group LLC from $204.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anthem from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Shares of Anthem (NYSE ANTM) traded down 3.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $183.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,980 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.87 and a 200 day moving average of $184.85. Anthem has a 52-week low of $114.85 and a 52-week high of $198.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post $11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 524 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $99,979.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 9,127 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $1,745,538.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,901 shares of company stock worth $10,034,202 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2,873.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,676,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914,321 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,077 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $192,493,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2,835.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,161,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,335,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after acquiring an additional 934,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

