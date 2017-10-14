Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) received a $38.00 price target from analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.15% from the stock’s current price.

AR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen and Company set a $25.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Antero Resources Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Scotiabank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Get Antero Resources Corporation alerts:

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE AR) opened at 20.09 on Thursday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.55 million. Antero Resources Corporation had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/antero-resources-corporation-ar-given-a-38-00-price-target-by-robert-w-baird-analysts.html.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 3,785 shares of Antero Resources Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $77,781.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation by 268.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation by 174.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation by 4.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; gathering and processing; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.