Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) PT Set at $42.00 by Robert W. Baird

Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) received a $42.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank set a $44.00 price target on Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Antero Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Antero Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Antero Midstream Partners (AM) opened at 31.11 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, major shareholder Resources Corp Antero sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $311,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,870,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,856,121.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corporation (Antero Resources) to own, operate and develop midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources’ production. The Company’s segments include gathering and compression, and water handling and treatment. The gathering and compression segment includes a network of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

