Andra AP fonden Reduces Position in Southern Company (The) (SO)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,705 shares during the quarter. Southern Company (The) makes up approximately 0.5% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $21,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Waldron LP bought a new position in Southern Company (The) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Southern Company (The) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 308,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 37,159 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Southern Company (The) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO raised its holdings in Southern Company (The) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 58,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Southern Company (The) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Company (The) alerts:

Shares of Southern Company (SO) opened at 50.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Southern Company (The) had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southern Company will post $2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 85,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,257,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $3,703,847.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,338.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southern Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern Company (The) from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/andra-ap-fonden-reduces-position-in-southern-company-the-so.html.

Southern Company (The) Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.