Andeavor’s (ANDV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Andeavor (NASDAQ:ANDV) in a research report report published on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $101.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANDV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Andeavor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Howard Weil lowered shares of Andeavor from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Andeavor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.17.

Andeavor (NASDAQ ANDV) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.37. The company had a trading volume of 819,490 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion and a PE ratio of 37.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.12. Andeavor has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $107.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Andeavor stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Andeavor (NASDAQ:ANDV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, formerly Tesoro Corporation, is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

