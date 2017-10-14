Analyzing Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) & Heartland Express (HTLD)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ: PANL) and Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. alerts:

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Heartland Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $313.00 million 0.33 $30.99 million $0.08 29.63 Heartland Express $548.88 million 3.51 $165.30 million $0.66 35.05

Heartland Express has higher revenue and earnings than Pangaea Logistics Solutions. Pangaea Logistics Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Express has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Heartland Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heartland Express 2 4 1 0 1.86

Pangaea Logistics Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $57.35, suggesting a potential upside of 2,319.83%. Heartland Express has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.52%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Heartland Express.

Profitability

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Heartland Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0.88% 6.56% 3.14% Heartland Express 9.89% 10.60% 7.28%

Dividends

Heartland Express pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions does not pay a dividend. Heartland Express pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Heartland Express shares are held by institutional investors. 86.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Heartland Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heartland Express beats Pangaea Logistics Solutions on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company services a range of industrial customers who require the transportation of a range of drybulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers by undertaking a set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning and technical vessel management. The Company uses a mix of owned and chartered-in motor vessels to transport over 18.3 million deadweight tons (dwt) of cargo to approximately 100 ports across the world, averaging over 40 vessels in service. The Company’s owned fleet includes eight Panamax drybulk carriers, four Supramax drybulk carriers and two Handymax drybulk carriers. Its vessels include Nordic Orion, Nordic Odyssey and Bulk Trident.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services. All tractors are equipped with mobile communication systems. Its primary customers include retailers and manufacturers. It provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California. The Company provides truckload services across the United States and parts of Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had operated 20 terminal facilities throughout the contiguous United States in addition to its terminal and corporate headquarters in North Liberty, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.