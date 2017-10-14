Analyzing Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) & Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT) and Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Global Medical REIT does not pay a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 581.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 11.30% 1.81% 1.33% Global Medical REIT -8.39% -1.53% -0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Community Healthcare Trust and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Medical REIT 0 2 4 0 2.67

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.18%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.71%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Community Healthcare Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Global Medical REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $30.77 million 11.28 $20.43 million $0.27 101.37 Global Medical REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Community Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Global Medical REIT on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is an integrated healthcare real estate company. The Company owns and acquires, or finances, real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers in non-urban markets. It has investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans. The Company’s medical office buildings are located in areas, such as, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and Texas. Its physician clinics are located in Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Its surgical centers and hospitals are located in areas, such as Louisiana, Michigan and Arizona. Its behavioral facilities are located in Indiana and Illinois. Its specialty centers are located in Texas, Colorado and Alabama, among others. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had interests in 57 real estate properties and one mortgage note, located in 22 states, totaling over 1.33 million square feet in the aggregate.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators with market share. The Company’s strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market operators under long-term triple-net leases.

