Analysts Set Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Price Target at $43.50

Shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Semtech Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) traded down 2.35% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,724 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.45. Semtech Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $41.15.
Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.91 million. Semtech Corporation had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Corporation will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Semtech Corporation news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $33,915.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 897 shares in the company, valued at $33,915.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $44,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,113 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Semtech Corporation by 113.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Semtech Corporation by 79.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech Corporation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Corporation Company Profile
Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.
