Analysts Set Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Target Price at $130.41

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COL shares. Vetr raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.10 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Collins from $93.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Harlan Donnley Meade bought 1,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.02. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE COL) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,796 shares. Rockwell Collins has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $135.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.61. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins will post $6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Collins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

