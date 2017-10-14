Analysts Set Merck KGaA (MRK) PT at $109.43

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €109.43 ($128.75).

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Merck KGaA (FRA MRK) traded up 0.815% on Wednesday, hitting €96.575. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of €41.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.176. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €95.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €101.58. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €89.00 and a 52 week high of €115.00.

