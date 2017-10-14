Analysts Set Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) Price Target at $28.70

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.70.

GDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Gardner Denver Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Simmons reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE GDI) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. 379,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.28 billion. Gardner Denver Holdings has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,611,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,938,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,492,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,249,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gardner Denver Holdings Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc is a global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipments and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. The Company operates through three business segments: Industry, Energy and Medical. Industry segment designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of air compression, vacuum and blower products.

