Analysts Set Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) PT at $15.60

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.
Several research firms have issued reports on GSM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe PLC in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ferroglobe PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferroglobe PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 price objective on Ferroglobe PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on Ferroglobe PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.
Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) traded down 1.12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 604,109 shares. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.44 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44,692 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC during the 1st quarter valued at $3,249,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 593,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.
Ferroglobe PLC Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.