Analysts Set Expectations for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNV. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Synovus Financial Corp. in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) opened at 46.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $47.32.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. Synovus Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 20.68%. Synovus Financial Corp.’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Synovus Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

In other Synovus Financial Corp. news, EVP Kevin Joseph Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $303,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $309,739.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 11.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 34.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,128,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 9.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services, to its customers through locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank (the Bank), and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

