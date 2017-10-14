Analysts Set Capella Education Company (CPLA) Target Price at $87.00

Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

CPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Capella Education in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capella Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Capella Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Capella Education Company alerts:

Capella Education (NASDAQ CPLA) traded up 1.85% on Wednesday, reaching $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,936 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. Capella Education has a one year low of $58.29 and a one year high of $99.25. The stock has a market cap of $801.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Capella Education had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capella Education will post $3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Capella Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.

In other news, CEO J Kevin Gilligan sold 2,000 shares of Capella Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $164,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capella Education by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capella Education by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Capella Education by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capella Education by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capella Education by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/analysts-set-capella-education-company-cpla-target-price-at-87-00.html.

Capella Education Company Profile

Capella Education Company is an education services company. The Company provides direct path between learning and employment through its online postsecondary education offerings and through programs to develop job-ready skills for demand markets. The company’s segments include post-secondary segment and job-ready skills segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Capella Education Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capella Education Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.