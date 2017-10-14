Analysts Set Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Target Price at $197.44

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.44.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of Align Technology (ALGN) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.81. The company had a trading volume of 699,786 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.98 and a 200-day moving average of $154.81. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $194.84.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 40.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after purchasing an additional 52,601 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 70,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

