Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sangoma Technologies Co.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is a provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and support of voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications.

