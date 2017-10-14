Analysts Expect LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) to announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LATAM Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. LATAM Airlines Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LATAM Airlines Group.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) opened at 13.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. The stock’s market cap is $8.40 billion. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $15.06.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries.

