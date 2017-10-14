Analysts Expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) will post $206.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the highest is $207.50 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries posted sales of $145.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will report full year sales of $206.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.10 million to $800.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $832.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $834.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.02 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ KLIC) opened at 22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

