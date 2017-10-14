Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Corp (AA) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alcoa Corp.

Get Alcoa Corp alerts:

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Alcoa Corp had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Alcoa Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Gabelli downgraded Alcoa Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Alcoa Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Alcoa Corp in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company set a $51.00 target price on Alcoa Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Alcoa Corp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alcoa Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of Alcoa Corp (AA) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.71. 3,288,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 54.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. Alcoa Corp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $49.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa Corp in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa Corp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Alcoa Corp by 2.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Alcoa Corp by 220.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Alcoa Corp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/analysts-anticipate-alcoa-corp-aa-to-post-0-76-earnings-per-share.html.

Alcoa Corp Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa Corp (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.