Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) PT Set at $50.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $50.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APC. Barclays PLC downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $78.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a positive rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a positive rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) opened at 47.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $73.33. The company’s market cap is $26.78 billion.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.42). Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation will post ($2.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 20th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,247 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 36,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

