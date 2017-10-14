Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.22

Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 142,042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASYS. Cowen and Company set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amtech Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $176.72 million, a PE ratio of 114.22 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 52,701 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 66,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of capital equipment, including thermal processing, silicon wafer handling automation and related consumables used in fabricating solar cells, Light Emitting Diode (LED) and semiconductor devices. The Company operates through three business segments: solar, semiconductor and polishing.

