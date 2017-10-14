Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 305,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51,066 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys Inc. alerts:

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,533,247.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $384,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,423.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/ameritas-investment-partners-inc-lowers-stake-in-synopsys-inc-snps.html.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ SNPS) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.61. 831,081 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.22 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post $3.31 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.