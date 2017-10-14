Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 59,506 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 59,506 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of FLIR Systems worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 719,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 357,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 499.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 176,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLIR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS AG upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) opened at 42.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $43.41.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $434.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post $1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 11,587 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $431,847.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas A. Surran sold 261,320 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $9,995,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,737 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

