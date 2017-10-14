Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.13 Million Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,222 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 76.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) opened at 19.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $811.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.39. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.55 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,772.62. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 297,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,885.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neil H. Shah purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $26,865.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 302,210 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,581.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,679 shares of company stock valued at $155,506. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HT has been the subject of several analyst reports. FBR & Co set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of July 20, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 51 hotels totaling 7,804 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

