Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 17,413 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.62% of Q2 Holdings worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 Holdings by 55.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,502,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 536,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Q2 Holdings by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,943,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,759,000 after purchasing an additional 190,171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Q2 Holdings by 169.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,427 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Q2 Holdings by 50.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 307,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 102,866 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 Holdings by 7.8% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,410,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,104,000 after purchasing an additional 101,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $38,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,806.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,908 shares of company stock worth $10,165,317 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Q2 Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Q2 Holdings in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) opened at 42.60 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $43.03. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.76 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67.

Q2 Holdings Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs), to deliver a suite of integrated digital banking services. The Company’s solutions all operate on a common platform that supports the delivery of unified digital banking services across online, mobile and voice channels.

