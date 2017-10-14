American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.92

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 89,672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

AEL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life Holding from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life Holding from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life Holding currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.52.

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $819.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.83 million. American Equity Investment Life Holding had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 6.48%. American Equity Investment Life Holding’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 4.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding during the second quarter worth $1,448,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,855,000 after acquiring an additional 600,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life Holding

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity and life insurance products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company.

