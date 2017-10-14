Americafirst Capital Management LLC Invests $149,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Stock

Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,099,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,860 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 25.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 30,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 59.3% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 48,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $107,238.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,135.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) traded down 1.50% during trading on Friday, hitting $58.63. 877,352 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.46.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $337.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

