Americafirst Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Prospect Capital Corporation in the second quarter worth $7,697,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Prospect Capital Corporation by 1,613.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 703,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Prospect Capital Corporation by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,307,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 410,614 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Prospect Capital Corporation in the first quarter worth $2,872,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Prospect Capital Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,892,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,847,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) traded up 0.80% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,451 shares. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prospect Capital Corporation will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Prospect Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.86%.

In related news, CFO Brian H. Oswald bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $336,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,400.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. UBS AG raised Prospect Capital Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Prospect Capital Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, National Securities lowered their target price on Prospect Capital Corporation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

