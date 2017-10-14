AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ AMCX) traded up 3.64% during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.74. 1,256,459 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.06. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $710.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.23 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 683.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post $6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,589,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,020,000 after purchasing an additional 94,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3,894.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,048,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,553,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,189,000 after purchasing an additional 102,284 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 35.4% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,240,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,271,000 after purchasing an additional 324,669 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 105,290 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

