Amalgamated Bank Buys New Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) opened at 26.21 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada.

