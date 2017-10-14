Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank Corp. were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Corp. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Independent Bank Corp. by 4.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. in the first quarter worth $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Corp. by 47.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Independent Bank Corp. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) opened at 73.45 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $76.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Independent Bank Corp. had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Independent Bank Corp.’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Independent Bank Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, insider Mark J. Ruggiero sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $29,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $79,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,443 shares of company stock worth $607,108. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank. Its community banking business provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management.

