Altria Group (MO) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AT Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Cowen and Company set a $78.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. UBS AG cut their price target on Altria Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Altria Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Vetr cut Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.89 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $1,959,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $994,959.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,590,842.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group (MO) opened at 65.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Altria Group (MO) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/altria-group-mo-shares-sold-by-telemus-capital-llc.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.