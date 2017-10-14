Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% during the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,046.7% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (down previously from $990.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,034.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/alphabet-inc-goog-holdings-boosted-by-lee-danner-bass-inc.html.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 989.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $942.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $924.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $727.54 and a 52-week high of $997.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $26.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.26, for a total transaction of $175,544.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.92, for a total value of $3,879,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $38,042,264. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.