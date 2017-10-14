Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) to post $8.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allstate Corporation (The)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.32 billion. Allstate Corporation (The) reported sales of $9.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allstate Corporation (The) will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.39 billion to $37.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $34.35 billion to $38.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allstate Corporation (The).

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.48. Allstate Corporation (The) had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Allstate Corporation (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In related news, President Matthew E. Winter sold 48,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $4,255,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 12,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $1,156,177.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,602 shares of company stock worth $13,272,624. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate Corporation (The) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Allstate Corporation (The) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate Corporation (The) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Allstate Corporation (The) by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate Corporation (The) by 1.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Corporation (ALL) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.34. 1,655,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $95.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Allstate Corporation (The) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 63% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

