Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250,190 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCMP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 15.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Microelectronics Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.46 Million Position in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/alliancebernstein-l-p-has-2-46-million-position-in-cabot-microelectronics-corporation-ccmp.html.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 12,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $896,268.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,678.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $32,356.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,554. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ CCMP) opened at 83.09 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.17 million. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Corporation will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cabot Microelectronics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.