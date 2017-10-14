Alkermes PLC (ALKS) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes PLC were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes PLC by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alkermes PLC by 366.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes PLC in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes PLC in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) opened at 50.29 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.73 billion. Alkermes PLC has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56.
Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Alkermes PLC had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes PLC will post ($0.04) EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Alkermes PLC news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $82,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn L. Biberstein sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $695,800.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,636.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $930,280. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alkermes PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $78.00 price target on shares of Alkermes PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $69.00 price target on shares of Alkermes PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.
Alkermes PLC Company Profile
Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).
