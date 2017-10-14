Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.26

Media stories about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alibaba Group Holding Limited earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.8998612503956 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE BABA) opened at 178.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 2.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $86.01 and a 12-month high of $184.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.95 and a 200 day moving average of $144.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 16.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post $4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.42 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.09.

About Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

