Airgas (ARG) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Airgas (NYSE:ARG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Airgas earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.2667994736388 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Airgas (NYSE ARG) remained flat at $142.95 on Friday. Airgas has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $143.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $142.95.

About Airgas

Airgas, Inc is a supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, and hard goods, such as welding equipment and related products. The Company is also a producer of atmospheric gases, carbon dioxide, dry ice and nitrous oxide and a supplier of safety products, refrigerants, ammonia products and process chemicals.

