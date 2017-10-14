Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.15.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) traded up 0.08% on Friday, reaching $153.46. 1,388,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.26. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.00 and a 52-week high of $154.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average is $144.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post $6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

