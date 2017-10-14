AHL Partners LLP Sells 19,484 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)

AHL Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,484 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,137,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,551,254,000 after purchasing an additional 969,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,483,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,165,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,221,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,973,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,569,000 after purchasing an additional 654,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,456,000 after purchasing an additional 970,041 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 25,767 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $1,202,803.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,182,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 212,366 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $10,036,417.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,602,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,739,301.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE MS) opened at 48.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post $3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

