AHL Partners LLP Sells 19,180 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

AHL Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,180 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 146.9% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the first quarter valued at $785,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 943.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the second quarter valued at $4,194,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE PH) opened at 180.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.42. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.77 and a 12-month high of $181.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.59 and a 200 day moving average of $162.45.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Parker-Hannifin Corporation had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post $9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $163.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.44.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $79,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $437,368.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,254,721.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,389 shares of company stock worth $878,913. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

